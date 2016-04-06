April 6 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 7.2689 7.1662 MEDIAN 6.77 6.82 MEAN 6.78 6.81 HIGHEST 6.81 6.85 LOWEST 6.75 6.75 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 66.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Anand Basu)