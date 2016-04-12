April 12 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, on Tuesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.8536 7.1088 MEDIAN 6.81 6.85 MEAN 6.81 6.85 HIGHEST 6.85 6.90 LOWEST 6.70 6.80 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 66.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)