May 18 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.8536 6.9298 MEDIAN 6.85 6.94 MEAN 6.85 6.93 HIGHEST 6.85 6.95 LOWEST 6.82 6.90 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 66.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna Eluri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)