May 25 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of Treasury bills, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. Nine traders polled expect the RBI to make full allotment at both the 91-day and 364-day T-bill auctions. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.8536 6.948 MEDIAN 6.85 6.95 MEAN 6.85 6.95 HIGHEST 6.85 6.96 LOWEST 6.85 6.95 COUNT 9 8 ($1 = 67.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)