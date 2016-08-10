BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
August 10 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.5634 6.6940 MEDIAN 6.56 6.67 MEAN 6.56 6.67 HIGHEST 6.60 6.72 LOWEST 6.51 6.64 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial