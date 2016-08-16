EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies fall as uncertainty mounts over Trump's future

* Korean won biggest loser, down as much as 0.8 pct * Singapore dlr slightly down after hitting 6-mth high * Chinese yuan down after 4 straight sessions of gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 18 Most Asian currencies fell on Thursday as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to interfere with a federal investigation. Pressure on the White House has intensified after Trump fired FBI