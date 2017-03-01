March 1 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1495 6.2985 MEDIAN 6.11 6.25 MEAN 6.11 6.25 HIGHEST 6.11 6.29 LOWEST 6.10 6.20 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 66.7725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)