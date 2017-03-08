March 8 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.0668 6.2665 MEDIAN 5.98 6.16 MEAN 5.98 6.17 HIGHEST 6.04 6.22 LOWEST 5.94 6.14 COUNT 10 10 ($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)