March 22 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 5.9428 6.1386 MEDIAN 5.90 6.10 MEAN 5.91 6.08 HIGHEST 6.00 6.15 LOWEST 5.80 5.95 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 65.4575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)