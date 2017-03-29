March 29 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 5.8602 6.1853 MEDIAN 5.83 6.05 MEAN 5.83 6.07 HIGHEST 5.86 6.16 LOWEST 5.80 6.00 COUNT 14 14 ($1 = 64.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)