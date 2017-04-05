April 5 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.15 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 5.8189 6.0535 MEDIAN 5.85 6.10 MEAN 5.85 6.08 HIGHEST 5.90 6.14 LOWEST 5.81 5.99 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 65.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)