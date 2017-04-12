April 12 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 5.8602 6.1401 MEDIAN 5.90 6.18 MEAN 5.91 6.19 HIGHEST 6.05 6.25 LOWEST 5.86 6.16 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 64.7050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)