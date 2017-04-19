April 19 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 5.9841 6.1812 MEDIAN 6.07 6.25 MEAN 6.07 6.26 HIGHEST 6.11 6.35 LOWEST 6.02 6.23 COUNT 10 10 ($1 = 64.5275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Srivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)