June 7 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.3149 6.4686 MEDIAN 6.30 6.45 MEAN 6.29 6.44 HIGHEST 6.31 6.47 LOWEST 6.26 6.42 COUNT 14 14 ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)