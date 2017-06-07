BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
June 7 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.3149 6.4686 MEDIAN 6.30 6.45 MEAN 6.29 6.44 HIGHEST 6.31 6.47 LOWEST 6.26 6.42 COUNT 14 14 ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api