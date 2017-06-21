June 21 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.2735 6.4346 MEDIAN 6.27 6.40 MEAN 6.27 6.40 HIGHEST 6.27 6.42 LOWEST 6.24 6.35 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 64.6100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)