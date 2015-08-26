Aug 26 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.4353 7.5110 MEDIAN 7.43 7.51 MEAN 7.43 7.50 HIGHEST 7.45 7.54 LOWEST 7.39 7.45 COUNT 15 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 66.2800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)