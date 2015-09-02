BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES
T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES
91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.4353 7.5360 MEDIAN 7.43 7.52 MEAN 7.42 7.52 HIGHEST 7.44 7.55 LOWEST 7.39 7.50 COUNT 17 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees)
