Sept 16 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills, comprising of 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.4353 7.5012 MEDIAN 7.44 7.52 MEAN 7.45 7.51 HIGHEST 7.49 7.54 LOWEST 7.43 7.50 COUNT 15 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 66.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Aaradhana Ramesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)