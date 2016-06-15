June 15 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.8121 6.9513 MEDIAN 6.81 6.91 MEAN 6.81 6.92 HIGHEST 6.85 6.95 LOWEST 6.77 6.88 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 67.2685 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)