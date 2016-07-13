July 13 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.6048 6.8225 MEDIAN 6.56 6.72 MEAN 6.57 6.72 HIGHEST 6.60 6.76 LOWEST 6.55 6.68 COUNT 10 9 ($1 = 67.1375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)