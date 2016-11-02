Nov 2 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.10 billion)of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.3563 6.4587 MEDIAN 6.40 6.48 MEAN 6.40 6.47 HIGHEST 6.43 6.49 LOWEST 6.36 6.42 COUNT 10 10 ($1 = 66.8025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)