MEDIA-Flipkart pact for Snapdeal said to need Premji, Tata approvals- Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Nov 9 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364 T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.3977 6.4573 MEDIAN 6.33 6.40 MEAN 6.34 6.40 HIGHEST 6.39 6.45 LOWEST 6.31 6.35 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 66.7625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. corn edged down to hit a six-day low on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the pace of planting beyond analyst expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $3.67 a bushel, after earlier touching their weakest since May 10 at $3.66-1/2 a bushel. Corn closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to