GRAINS-Corn prices fall to 6-day low as planting pace beats forecasts

SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. corn edged down to hit a six-day low on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the pace of planting beyond analyst expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $3.67 a bushel, after earlier touching their weakest since May 10 at $3.66-1/2 a bushel. Corn closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to