Jan 11 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.47 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1908 6.3519 MEDIAN 6.24 6.30 MEAN 6.24 6.29 HIGHEST 6.30 6.35 LOWEST 6.19 6.23 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 68.2300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)