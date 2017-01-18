Jan 18 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.47 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.2735 6.2532 MEDIAN 6.27 6.27 MEAN 6.26 6.27 HIGHEST 6.28 6.32 LOWEST 6.19 6.19 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 67.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)