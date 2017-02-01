Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 30, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 30 Nagpur, May 30 (Reuters) – The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.