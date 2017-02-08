Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1908 6.2239 MEDIAN 6.15 6.16 MEAN 6.14 6.17 HIGHEST 6.19 6.21 LOWEST 6.10 6.13 COUNT 15 15 ($1 = 67.3400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)