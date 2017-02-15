CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364 day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.2079 MEDIAN 6.23 6.26 MEAN 6.23 6.27 HIGHEST 6.29 6.28 LOWEST 6.19 6.25 COUNT 13 12 ($1 = 66.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch