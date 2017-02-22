Feb 22 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 60 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 40 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1908 6.2239 MEDIAN 6.19 6.26 MEAN 6.18 6.26 HIGHEST 6.19 6.30 LOWEST 6.15 6.22 COUNT 11 11 ($1 = 66.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)