April 26 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1081 6.2192 MEDIAN 6.18 6.43 MEAN 6.17 6.43 HIGHEST 6.19 6.45 LOWEST 6.13 6.39 COUNT 12 11 ($1 = 63.9775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)