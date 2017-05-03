May 3 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, on Wednesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY PREVIOUS 6.1908 6.3092 MEDIAN 6.23 6.37 MEAN 6.21 6.37 HIGHEST 6.24 6.44 LOWEST 6.15 6.32 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 64.1275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)