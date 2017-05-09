May 9 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Tuesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.2322 6.4459 MEDIAN 6.27 6.47 MEAN 6.26 6.47 HIGHEST 6.27 6.49 LOWEST 6.23 6.45 COUNT 12 12 ($1 = 64.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)