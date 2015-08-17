BHUBANESHWAR, India, Aug 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
I ndia is embarking on a national campaign to help millions of
indigenous people protect their forest land and resources using
a seven-year-old landmark law that has gone largely ignored, the
country's tribal affairs minister said on Monday.
The Forest Rights Act of 2008 was hailed by campaigners as a
watershed law that would improve the lives of impoverished
tribes by recognising their right to inhabit and live off the
forests where their forefathers settled centuries before.
But India's Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram admitted the
law remains poorly implemented, leaving some forest dwellers
open to abuse, exploitation and eviction, with Prime Minister
Narendra Modi calling for action to protect their livelihoods.
"Although a large number of forest dwellers know about the
Forest Rights Act, we still need to create awareness so that
everybody knows about it and benefits from it," Oram told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
Oram said recent progress in technology will make it easier
to identify the land claimed by forest dwellers, many of whom
live on the margins of society and are dependent on the land for
their food security.
"...With the adoption of new technology such as Google maps
to demarcate areas, settling claims could be much faster," he
said.
While the law was passed by the federal government, many of
the country's 36 states and territories, which are responsible
for its implementation and enforcement, had failed to do so,
Oram said.
"Our country is very big, knowledge of people living in
interior forested areas is limited and the state bureaucracy,
which is responsible for raising awareness, is very slow. These
are the main problems why it is not implemented," he said.
Directives have been sent to the states to enforce the law
and the central government is organising workshops and seminars
with local officials and human rights groups to promote
awareness of the Forest Rights Act, he said.
According to a July study by the Washington-based Rights and
Resources Initiative (RRI), the Forest Rights Act has the
potential to give an estimated 150 million people rights over at
least 40 million hectares (100 million acres) of forested land.
If properly implemented, the study said, the law would shift
forest governance from "an undemocratic, colonial system to a
decentralised, democratic one" where local village councils are
the main decision-makers over the forest land and produce.
RIGHTS OVER RESOURCES
Inhabiting remote areas, the way of life of many tribes and
other forest dwellers has barely changed over the centuries,
with communities eking out a living from farming, cattle rearing
and collecting fruit and leaves.
Few have benefitted from the India's economic boom over the
last two decades, partly due to a Maoist insurgency in the
country's central belt and partly due to general neglect by
authorities. As a result, social indicators such as child
malnutrition and literacy are among the worst in the country.
But activists say the biggest threat to these communities is
the risk of losing their land and livelihoods.
A lack of documents proving ownership of the land means that
they can be exploited by wealthy land owners and money lenders,
moved off their farms in illegal land grabs or face extortion by
forestry officials.
Oram said that challenges were not just about ensuring
people understood their rights, but also how to ease the
processing of claims over land and minor forest produce which
has been difficult due to the mapping and delineating of areas.
"Our ministry has directed different state governments to
implement it," said Oram.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash. Writing by Nita Bhalla. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)