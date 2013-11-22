MUMBAI Nov 22 Britain's Triumph Motorcycles
will start selling its iconic bikes in India on Thursday as it
seeks to capture the hearts of wealthy motor heads who ride for
passion not function.
Privately held Triumph is following high-end motorcycle
makers such as Harley-Davidson Inc and Volkswagen AG's
Ducati in entering a market where quick-rising
wealth is leading to greater demand for expensive toys.
"The best combination on the road is the bike and the road -
they are the only two people who can talk to each other. I think
that culture is coming up in India," Triumph India Managing
Director Vimal Sumbly told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Triumph not only has to win over customers, but also has to
persuade people to buy touring bikes in a country notorious for
poor roads. Its track record for infrastructure development is
miserable compared with China and most other emerging economies,
and its failure on this score has sapped growth.
Most Indians commute using motorcycles or scooters and it is
common to see families of four or five on a single vehicle
snaking through heavy traffic or even over pavements escaping
jams. As the economy slows, two-wheelers comprise the only
category of the auto industry to register growth this year.
Sales of motorcycles with an engine displacement of 350
cubic centimetres or less, which make up the bulk of the market,
have risen about 3.5 percent so far this fiscal year, show data
from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Sales of more powerful bikes, including those from Harley
and Eicher Motors Ltd's Royal Enfield, have doubled
over the same period. Industry watchers say strong growth is
likely to continue in the medium term, as consumers in the
luxury segment are not as vulnerable to the impact of a slowing
economy.
Still, high-end motorcycles form a miniscule portion of the
Indian two-wheeler market, the world's largest by some estimates
with sales of nearly 14 million bikes in the last fiscal year.
Harley, which shipped nearly 250,000 motorcycles globally in
2012, sells about 150 bikes a month through its 10 Indian
dealers, according to SIAM.
Triumph, which sold more than 50,000 bikes last year, plans
to open at least three showrooms by the end of 2013, in New
Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.
The company, which began life as a bicycle manufacturer in
1887, will assemble some models at its new plant in Manesar,
northern India, to save on high import taxes and so keep prices
down. It also plans to build a factory in the southern state of
Karnataka.
As well as Harleys, Triumph's classic cruisers and sports
bikes will also compete with offerings from Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Bayerische Motoren
Werke AG's BMW Motorrad - plus the lower priced bikes
of Royal Enfield.
"We will be an aspirational brand for guys who use (Royal
Enfield) bikes," said Sumbly, who was previously with Bajaj Auto
Ltd, India's second-largest motorcycle maker.
Asked whether Triumph would design an India-specific bike,
Sumbly said, "As the market develops and we see the growth, the
company will surely invest more and more in India."