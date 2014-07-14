By Swetha Gopinath
| BANGALORE, July 14
BANGALORE, July 14 Naveen Rabelli's tuk-tuk
broke down the first time he rolled it out of his garage. The
electrical engineer didn't lose heart: now, he plans to drive
his customized three-wheeler all the way to London.
Rabelli will leave India next year on a 6,000-mile
(9,600-km) odyssey through 10 countries to promote the idea of
environmentally friendly travel. His tuk-tuk, or auto rickshaw,
is powered entirely by electricity and solar power.
"What better way is there to travel? The tuk-tuk is an
Indian icon and this vehicle does not pollute the air in any
way," Rabelli, 33, told Reuters as he rode alongside a lake in
the southern Indian city of Bangalore.
Since quitting his job with Reva, a unit of Indian car maker
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd that makes electric vehicles,
Rabelli has spent two years tinkering with his second-hand
tuk-tuk.
Equipped with a new motor, battery and gearbox, the bright
red vehicle - named Tejas, a Sanskrit word meaning splendour or
brilliance - now bears little resemblance to the sputtering,
diesel-fuelled three-wheelers ubiquitous on India's roads.
A tonne when fully loaded, it weighs double a normal auto
rickshaw. Its roof is made entirely from solar panels and cloth
drapes protect its open sides from the elements.
Eight hours of battery charge will carry the tuk-tuk fewer
than 50 miles, while five hours' exposure to the sun will allow
Tejas to push on for another 16 miles. That's a lot of
recharging stops on the road to London.
The project has already cost Rabelli his life savings of
about $6,000. Before he leaves, he needs to raise more cash to
reinforce the tuk-tuk's rickety flooring and to buy a
lithium-ion battery to replace the old lead-acid power source.
He says, however, that his vehicle is more economical than a
typical auto rickshaw: the solar-electric variant can run 100 km
on less than a dollar, while a tuk-tuk running on diesel would
require about $4 to go the same distance.
Rabelli plans to ride his tuk-tuk from Bangalore to Mumbai,
before putting it on a boat to Iran. Picking up the journey on
the Persian Gulf, he will ride to Turkey before crossing into
Bulgaria and heading across Europe to the French port of Calais.
For most of the journey, Rabelli and travel companion Raoul
Kopacka will sleep on mattresses in the back of the tuk-tuk.
Rabelli said he chose Kopacka, who plans to film a
documentary of the journey, ahead of other applicants because
the 26-year-old Austrian is just short enough to lie down
full-length in the back of the vehicle.
(Editing by Robin Paxton)