GENEVA Feb 14 India has launched a trade
complaint against Turkey's policies on imports of cotton yarn,
the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on its website on
Tuesday.
India is objecting to Turkey's use of "safeguard measures"
to help its cotton industry, which one Indian official said
could affect Indian exports worth around $600 million per year.
Safeguard measures are temporary protectionist tariffs,
permitted by WTO rules, to help a specific industry that is
threatened by an unexpected surge of imports.
India launched the complaint on Monday by "requesting
consultations" with Turkey at the WTO, the last step to resolve
a disagreement before entering a full-fledged legal dispute.
India may ask the WTO to set up a dispute panel to
adjudicate if consultations do not settle the matter within 60
days. By requesting consultations, India has also opened the
door for other WTO members to join in if they are similarly
unhappy with Turkey's treatment of cotton yarn imports.
Turkey brought in the safeguard measures in 2008 for three
years, but when the three years expired in July 2011, Turkey
imposed provisional safeguard measures while it reviewed the
case for an extension, the Indian official said.
It later retroactively reimposed final safeguard measures.
India previously requested consultations with Turkey over
the issue in 2009, but the dispute did not go to a dispute panel
at that time.
India now argues that Turkey cannot extend the measures
after they expired, nor can it impose provisional safeguard
measures on a product which was already subject to final
safeguard measures.
India also says Turkey may not apply safeguard measures to
cotton yarn for three years after the July 2011 expiry date.
Turkey, a major producer of cotton, slapped extra import
duties on imports of cotton yarn after recording a huge surge in
imports of cotton yarn from 2005 onwards.
Instead of the maximum duty of 5 percent it had agreed with
the WTO, it boosted import tariffs to 15-20 percent.
Cotton yarn imports had risen 63.6 percent in 2005, 46.9
percent in 2006 and 119.7 percent in 2007, and in the first five
months of 2008 were 32.1 percent higher than a year earlier, a
document filed by Turkey at the WTO at the time showed.
As a result, although total consumption of cotton yarn rose
in the period, Turkish employment in the industry fell steadily
and domestic production dropped in 2007, when the market share
of imports reached 12.5 percent against 2.8 percent in 2004.
While Turkey waived the safeguard tariff for many developing
countries that are not significant suppliers of yarn, it did
apply to India, one of its biggest sources.
