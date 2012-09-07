Sept 7 India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has barred traders from taking
fresh positions in the September turmeric contract from Saturday
until the expiry of the contract.
"Only squaring up of existing positions will be allowed," a
statement on the exchange's website said on Friday.
NCDEX has said that financial gains made by any violation of
the directive will be deposited in the investor protection fund
of the exchange.
The near month September contract has risen 44
percent so far since the start of July.
