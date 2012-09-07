Sept 7 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has barred traders from taking fresh positions in the September turmeric contract from Saturday until the expiry of the contract.

"Only squaring up of existing positions will be allowed," a statement on the exchange's website said on Friday.

NCDEX has said that financial gains made by any violation of the directive will be deposited in the investor protection fund of the exchange.

The near month September contract has risen 44 percent so far since the start of July. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)