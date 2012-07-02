MUMBAI, July 2 India's National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a 20 percent additional margin on the long and short side of turmeric contracts, effective Friday, according to a notification posted on its website.

The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of turmeric. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)