MUMBAI, July 25 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has raised special margin on the long side of turmeric contracts to 40 percent from the existing 20 percent, effective Friday, according to a notification posted on its website.

The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of turmeric. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)