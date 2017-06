MUMBAI, Sept 25 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has reduced special margin to 20 percent from 40 on long positions of turmeric contracts, according to a statement issued late Monday.

The reduced margin will be applicable on all running contracts and yet-to-be-launched turmeric contracts effective Wednesday, NCDEX said.

The key October Turmeric contract on the NCDEX has fallen nearly 7.5 percent so far this month.

