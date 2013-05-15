MUMBAI May 15 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will withdraw a 10 percent special margin on long side contracts of turmeric from May 16, it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended down 0.69 percent at 5,794 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)