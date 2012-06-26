* Stocks are high and prices are lower
* Farmers are switching to soybean or paddy
* Exports may fall by 10 percent in next financial year
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI, June 26 Turmeric acreage in India, the
world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is
likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in
2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to
be above average.
There have been bumper crops of turmeric in the last two
seasons as planting boomed after prices soared in 2010 due to
lower output and dwindling stocks. Now, stocks have mounted and
prices this year have slumped 30 percent for the 2011/12 crop.
"Farmers did not even get what they had invested. Why would
they sow turmeric and wait for nine months, when there are no
returns?" said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode in Tamil
Nadu.
Turmeric takes nine months to mature so crop planted in June
mostly shows up in exports for the next fiscal year.
It is labour-intensive, needing to be boiled and it can take
up to five-six days to dry out under the sun. Sowing starts by
end-June and extends until August. The new crop starts appearing
from February.
"I am cutting down the area under turmeric to just one acre
and the rest of the land I will allot to soybean and maize,"
said N. Ganga Reddy, a 48-year-old farmer from Nizamabad
district of Andhra Pradesh.
"Most of the farmers of our district are either switching to
soybean or paddy," he added.
Reddy, who has grown turmeric for many years, had cultivated
turmeric under 2.5 acres of land in the previous year. The high
prices had also encouraged farmers with no experience of the
crop to try their hand.
Industry players expect turmeric exports to touch a record
of around 75,000 tonnes in the year to March 31, 2012 after they
already smashed a 50,000 tonnes target from the Spices Board of
India in January.
Traders have estimated a bumper output of more than 600,000
tonnes in 2012, up from 490,000 tonnes the year before.
Given high stocks and harvesting in February, industry
players say exports could stay above 65,000 tonnes in the
2012/13 fiscal year.
EXPORTS MAY FALL
India, which supplies 80 percent of global turmeric exports,
sells mainly to the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Japan and
the United States. Quantities, however, are small in comparison
with India's 300,000-400,000 tonnes annual consumption.
Lower acreage sown from now will hit 2013/14 overseas sales
even though they should stay above recent averages of 50,000
tonnes, three exporters and four analysts said.
A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains means
farmers with irrigation facilities have started sowing in some
pockets but cultivators dependent on the monsoon are waiting for
one or two spells of rains to commence sowing.
"Exports may fall by 10 percent in the next financial year
if output drops," said Shailesh Shah, director, Jabs
International, an export firm based in Mumbai.
If a fall in output pushes prices higher, it could also hurt
overseas sales, some exporters said.
Turmeric, also known as yellow spice due to its colour, is
cultivated by planting rhizomes or pieces of rhizome and these
are harvested after 8-9 months. It competes for acreage with
shorter-duration crops like soybean, pulses and tobacco and
perennial crops like sugarcane.
Soybean acreage in India is expected to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 driven by record high prices.
"Farmers should get at least 10-15 percent return from their
crop otherwise they would switch to other crops such as soybean
and sugarcane," said Vishwanath.
At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was
trading at 3,653 rupees per 100 kg, more than 50 percent below
prices a year ago.
