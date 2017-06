(Corrects total sales figure for June 2012 from 165,483 and percentage change after company changed figure) July 1 TVS Motor Co, India's third-largest motorbike maker, said on Sunday its total sales in June fell 7.5 percent from a year earlier. June 2012 June 2011 Pct change Total sales 168,693 182,456 -7.5 Two-wheelers 165,438 178,633 -7.4 Three-wheelers 3,255 3,823 -14.9 Exports 19,750 26,359 -25.1 (Reporting by Aditi Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Greg Mahlich)