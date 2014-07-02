By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, July 2 India's new Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has permitted Twitter unprecedented
access to his administration in a drive to put social media at
the heart of government, the U.S. Internet company said.
Modi deployed an army of supporters over Twitter and
Facebook during his successful election campaign. He has put
both the microblogging site and Facebook at the centre of
his government's media and research strategies since taking
office a month ago and has asked ministers and lawmakers to
follow suit.
The 63-year-old's focus on social media presents
opportunities for the companies, which see India as one of their
top growth markets and are sending senior executives to forge
relationships with the government.
With 5 million followers, Modi is the fourth most followed
world leader on Twitter. He has 18.8 million Facebook likes.
Twitter has been given direct access to ministers and their
staff, advising them on social media usage, as well as
organising workshops to train ambassadors and other diplomats,
said Raheel Khursheed, head of news, politics and government at
Twitter India.
He said the level of interaction between the company and the
new government was "unmatched" globally.
On Tuesday, India's President Pranab Mukherjee debuted on
the site after three months of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is
currently in India, promoting the potential of Facebook as a
tool for small businesses and economic expansion.
Sandberg has requested a meeting with Modi, a source at his
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said. She will meet India's
minister for information and technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on
Thursday, the source added.
Details were not available about Sandberg's discussion with
government officials, but experts said India's low Internet
penetration and legal cases often filed against Facebook for
content posted by its users were likely on her agenda.
Though India has the world's third-largest Internet user
base after the United States and China, just 13.7 percent of the
population had access to the Internet in 2013, according to
consulting firm eMarketer. By 2018 more than a quarter of
population is forecast to be on the Web.
Markets outside North America account for roughly 84 percent
of Facebook's 1.28 billion monthly users but account for a
fraction of revenue.
"In terms of revenues (India) is minimal. Mostly it is
skewed towards U.S.. But soon marketers will realise how
Facebook can help increase engagement for their brands," said
Neil Shah of Counterpoint Technology Market Research.
"We could see a shift in Facebook and Twitter's fortune in
India."
Facebook says it has more than 100 million active users in
India and Twitter has 40 million users. Those numbers are seen
growing rapidly as Internet penetration and smartphone ownership
grows over the next few years.
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jeremy Laurence)