NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Aug 10 It's hardly the $30,000
a night royal suite, but after five months in India's biggest
jail, the owner of the New York Plaza and London's Grosvenor
House is thrilled to be able to use a modest office as he tries
to sell the iconic hotels.
Indian tycoon Subrata Roy is putting up the two trophy
properties and another luxury New York hotel for sale to raise
$1.6 billion for the bail bond that will get him out of Tihar, a
sprawling New Delhi prison complex that houses about 12,000
inmates.
About a minute's walk from the headquarters of the prison,
Roy now has a 600 square feet (56 square metre) office where he
can hold video conferences and receive visitors to try and sell
or mortgage the hotels, say prison officials.
In a small adjoining room, there are three beds for Roy and
two associates who have also been jailed.
"They are happy, they can now talk to known people all day,"
said one Tihar official, who described the setup to a Reuters
reporter visiting the prison. "He is very satisfied with the
arrangement."
"Our work will be done now," Roy told a senior prison
officer after moving to the new office-cum-cell, according to
the official.
Entry to the office was not possible because Roy was inside
and contact with prisoners is prohibited without permission.
Three guards stood by an unlocked metal gate before the
building, one stood on the roof and one patrolled its grounds.
It's a race against time for the 66-year-old head of the
Sahara conglomerate: Under a deadline set by the Supreme Court,
Roy has just a few days left to post the 100 billion rupees in
cash and bank guarantees that would secure his release.
The only higher bail ever appears to be a $3 billion bond
set by a judge in Texas in 2004 for a wealthy fugitive, although
that was reduced to $450,000 on appeal.
Roy was jailed in March after he failed to appear at a
contempt hearing in the long-running dispute with the capital
markets watchdog over the company's failure to repay billions of
dollars to investors who were sold outlawed bonds.
He is yet to be charged over the dispute and denies any
wrongdoing. His Sahara group has vast real estate, media and
hotel interests, part-owns a Formula 1 team and used to sponsor
the Indian cricket team.
GLITTERING PRIZES
One asset that could raise quick cash is the landmark New
York Plaza Hotel - a 107-year-old luxury property that overlooks
Central Park. Studded with chandeliers, the hotel's decor
recalls the Great Gatsby era.
Jointly owned with the Saudi Arabia-based Kingdom Holdings,
the Plaza offers an overdose of luxury for guests in its 282
rooms, from round-the-clock butlers to in-room iPads for booking
a restaurant or requesting a wake-up call.
Its 4,490 square-foot Royal Suite has three bedrooms, three
bathrooms, a dining room for 12, a kitchen, a gymnasium, a grand
piano and a library. It costs $30,000 a night.
Sahara bought the Plaza for about $570 million in 2012. Two
years earlier, it paid 470 million pounds ($790 million) for the
494-room Grosvenor House opposite Hyde Park and just a stone's
throw from Buckingham Palace. Opened in 1929, it houses the
Great Room, which is one of Europe's largest banqueting halls
and can seat 2,000 guests.
Sahara is also seeking to sell the Dream Hotel in New York's
midtown Manhattan.
In Tihar, the office given to Roy has a conference room with
a big table, office chairs, and Wi-Fi and video conferencing
facilities, said the prison official, who declined to be named
as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Roy and his two associates sleep in a tiny adjoining room,
get meals from the prison canteen and have to use shared
toilets.
The complex is under round-the-clock video surveillance,
with people allowed to visit from 6 am to 8 pm. Roy received
four or five visitors on one day last week and local media said
they included representatives of prospective buyers.
"All options are being explored. It can be an outright sale
or mortgage lien. Phone calls are being made to interested
parties, and things will become clear by early (this) week,"
said a source with direct knowledge of Sahara's position.
"The response has been good so far. There have been some
inquiries by investment funds in the Middle East and other
places," said the source, declining to give names of the bidders
who have shown interest.
The Supreme Court has given Roy 10 working days from Aug. 5
to complete any sales, setting a deadline of Monday. The source
said that may not be enough and that Roy may ask the court to
extend the deadline.
"Due diligence has to be done, all the negotiations have to
be completed and the deal has to be signed. All these take
time," he said. "Sahara cannot do a distressed sale of these
properties."
The source declined to be named as the deal talks are not
public. Sahara did not respond to an e-mail requesting comment
submitted by Reuters.
One of its main businesses is the sale of financial
products, largely to small investors in towns and rural areas.
It was two such products, later ruled illegal, that drew the
market regulator's attention.
Roy, who is outside mainstream corporate India, has often
been photographed with senior politicians, cricketers and stars
of the Bollywood film industry.
Based in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Roy calls
himself "managing worker and chairman" of Sahara and chief
guardian of the "world's biggest family", overseeing businesses
with almost a million staff and agents.
Industry consultants said trying to sell the hotels from
inside a prison was unlikely to dampen the appetite of buyers
for the prestigious New York and London hotels.
"The properties are quite iconic and would be sold at the
right price," said an international property consultant who did
not wish to be named. "Whatever Roy does, he does it in style."
(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI; Writing by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Raju
