MUMBAI, April 7 Replacement tyres are buoying
Indian tyre companies as a sputtering domestic economy hits
vehicle sales, crimping orders from automakers.
India's top six tyre-makers by value are forecast to see
average revenue growth of 11.8 percent in the fiscal year that
started this month, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
That would be the fastest expansion in three years.
Tyre-makers including Apollo Tyres Ltd, India's
biggest by revenue, are leaning on car and truck owners
replacing worn-out tyres on vehicles bought during the 2009-2011
boom to insulate them from slower demand for original tyres. The
margins for replacement tyres are up to 10 percentage points
higher than those for originals, analysts say.
"Even if you were to make less number of tyres or sell less
number of tyres, if you sell more in the replacement (segment),
then your balance sheet gets stronger," said Satish Sharma,
president for Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa at
Apollo Tyres, declining to elaborate on the company's margins.
Indian automakers are stuck in the slow lane as the industry
suffers its second consecutive year of weak sales, hurt by high
interest rates and rising fuel prices. While a prolonged
downturn in new vehicle sales would eventually cut tyre
replacement demand, for now it is proving a boon.
Replacement tyres accounted for 67 percent of Apollo's India
revenue in the nine months through December. In the fiscal year
ended in March 2012, which marked the end of India's car sales
boom, replacement tyres made up 56 percent of its revenue.
Demand for replacements in recent months has also been
lifted by India's upcoming elections, said Rajiv Budhraja,
director-general of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association
(ATMA), as political campaigning spurs orders for roadworthy
wheels in the country's vast rural areas.
Favourable monsoon rains last year, which put more money
into farmers' hands, have also helped boost tyre replacement
sales.
Mumbai-based Angel Broking expects tyre replacement demand
will grow 10 percent over fiscal years 2013 to 2015, assuming a
vehicle life of 10 years and that tyres are replaced every three
years. It said demand from automakers will be subdued for the
same period.
Shares in Apollo have jumped 56 percent in 2014, while CEAT
Ltd is up 23 percent and MRF Ltd has risen 16
percent, outpacing a 6 percent gain in the main index.
Indian manufacturers sell $8 billion worth of tyres a year
and compete with global players such as Continental AG
and Bridgestone Corp.
Apollo's $2.5 billion bid to join the global big leagues by
buying U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co last year fell
through when labour troubles scuppered the deal, which would
have made it the world's seventh-largest producer.
India is the world's 10th-largest market for light vehicle
tyres and is on track to be the fifth-biggest by 2020, estimates
LMC International's World Tyre Forecast Service.
The automotive industry is hoping that a stable government
after the elections ending mid-May will boost economic growth
and lead to a recovery in vehicle demand.
Passenger vehicle sales fell 6 percent, while those of
commercial vehicles dropped nearly 20 percent in the
April-February period, the latest data from the Society of
Indian Automobile Manufacturers shows.
A protracted economic slowdown would eventually harm
replacement demand.
"If the downturn continues to go on and on and on, then
obviously that phased lag would also hit the replacement
market," Apollo's Sharma said.
