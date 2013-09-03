NEW DELHI, Sept 3 India's federal cabinet
approved an accord with the United Arab Emirates to nearly
quadruple airline seats between the two countries over three
years, a government minister said on Tuesday.
Under the bilateral agreement, designated carriers of both
countries will be allowed to add 36,670 seats per week over
three years to 2015, to the current entitlement of 13,600.
The accord had been criticised by opposition politicians who
said it favoured Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which in April
agreed to take a 24 percent stake in India's Jet Airways
by paying nearly a third higher than Jet's stock price.
Etihad and Jet are yet to close the deal, pending final
approvals. Etihad said this week it expected the deal to be
cleared by Indian authorities "imminently".
India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board, which cleared
the deal in July, has recommended it to a cabinet panel, it said
in a separate statement on Tuesday.
