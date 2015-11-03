NEW DELHI Nov 3 An Indian court on Tuesday jailed a driver of U.S.-based ride-hailing company Uber for life for raping a woman passenger, in a case that highlighted the dangers faced by women from violent sex attackers.

Driver Shiv Kumar Yadav received the maximum sentence after he was found guilty last month of the rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation of the woman who hailed a ride home from a party last December. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty, Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert Birsel)