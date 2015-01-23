NEW DELHI Jan 23 U.S. online taxi-hailing service Uber has applied for a radio taxi licence and will restart operations in India's capital, after it was banned following allegations that one of its drivers raped a female passenger, a company spokesman said.

Uber will improve passenger safety by introducing additional safety measures including more stringent driver checks, an in-app emergency button and a dedicated incident response team, the company said. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)