NEW DELHI, July 8 A Delhi court on Wednesday
revoked a government ban imposed on online taxi firm Uber
Technologies, clearing the way for the U.S.-based company to
operate in the capital city and reapply for a licence.
Uber was banned in New Delhi last December after
one of its drivers was accused of rape. The authorities rejected
Uber's licence application last month and started impounding its
vehicles, citing a violation of the ban.
The Delhi High Court said the state government can impose
strict conditions to regulate app-based taxi companies such as
Uber but it does not favour a complete ban, a lawyer
representing the Delhi government said.
"Uber can now ply on Delhi roads," government lawyer Naushad
Ahmad Khan told Reuters. "It, however, has been asked to appear
before the competent transport authority to pursue the
application."
Uber approached a court to challenge the government's
decision to reject their licence application after local rival
Ola won a similar reprieve.
Uber welcomed the court's directive on Wednesday. "We are
committed to working with the government to develop a regulatory
framework that encourages innovation," said Gagan Bhatia, the
company's general manager in Delhi.
The December incident had led to widespread outrage against
online taxi companies that were primarily using mobile
technology to connect drivers with passengers, but did not have
proper government registrations or safety checks in place.
Uber briefly halted operations in New Delhi in December, but
resumed services in January after applying for a radio taxi
licence despite a state ban.
