By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 27 Uber, the U.S.-based online
taxi-hailing company, will not take any commission from its
drivers in New Delhi until uncertainty over how it can operate
in the country's capital city is cleared up, it said on Tuesday.
India banned Uber in the city following rape allegations
against one of its drivers. But the company restarted services
there last week and applied for a radio taxi licence. A
transport official said on Friday that Uber remained
blacklisted.
Uber said on Tuesday it had adopted a business model similar
to a government-approved smartphone app called 'Pooch-O', which
connects customers with commercially-licensed auto-rickshaws and
does not charge any fee.
"Uber has modified its business model in line with the above
framework, and is currently operating without commission or fees
until the regulatory ambiguity is resolved," Uber said.
"This allows Uber to legally operate ... while working out
the details of a long-term solution with the government."
Officials at New Delhi's transport department were not
immediately available to comment.
Uber was taking a commission of 20 percent from its drivers
in New Delhi, and started offering additional incentives
including a 250-rupee bonus per trip after resuming operations
last week.
"Definitely it hurts our business as we are not to going
make any money. We will in fact spend money to run Delhi
operations for our riders," a senior Uber executive, who did not
wish to be identified, told Reuters.
Uber is also fighting bans in France, Spain and South Korea,
imposed because some of its drivers were not correctly licensed.
It has had to contend with further rape allegations against
drivers in Chicago and Boston.
India is Uber's largest market outside the United States by
number of cities covered, and the country's radio taxi market is
estimated to be worth $6 billion to $9 billion.
Uber, valued at $40 billion last month, said last week it
would introduce additional safety measures including more
stringent driver checks and an in-app emergency button.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra. Editing by Jane Merriman)